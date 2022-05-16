Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski’s Latest Message Nods At Potential Retirement

Tom Brady’s return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt incomplete without a return from long-time target, tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Both Brady and the Bucs are waiting on an official word from Gronk, who’s stuck between retiring or returning for one last chip.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette reached out online to get an answer from Gronk, which generated a response from the tight end.

Fournette’s post referenced Brady’s attempt to reel in Gronk when the GOAT posted a picture and caption, “Getting bored yet?”

On Saturday, Fournette added, “Happy birthday @gronk I’m waiting on you.”

Gronk had some fun with Fournette’s outreach and gave a nod to his potential decision. He responded, “I’ll represent a 7 jersey in the stands for ya!”

A potential return would be the second time Gronk comes out of retirement after first calling it quits in 2019. He continues to be regarded as one of the greatest tight ends to play in the NFL.

Though tight ends tend to carry longevity in the League, Gronk and his timeline of injuries throw enough doubt on seeing one more season from the 33-year-old.

Known equally for his antics, Gronk’s response may very much be a simple wink to the eager Bucs fan base and organization waiting on his decision as the 2022-23 NFL season nears.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles says it’s “status quo” with Rob Gronkowski, who remains undecided about whether to play in 2022. He said he’s been no timetable when Gronk will make a decision. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 13, 2022

