Bucs Sign Chris Godwin To Three-Year Extension

The Buccaneers brought back one of their favorite targets on a long-awaited extension.

Announced Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed wideout Chris Godwin to a three-year deal, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Godwin was given his second straight franchise tag at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Fans that witnessed Godwin’s impact on Brady and Byron Leftwich’s offense were generally optimistic about reaching a long-term deal.

Then, one event in the past week (possibly) sealed Godwin’s contract.

After Sunday’s league-shattering news that quarterback Tom Brady was coming out of retirement to play in his 23rd season, Tampa Bay was tasked with handing him a squad capable of running it back for a third season as the crème de la crème of the NFC — solely rivaled by the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht delivered: bringing back Godwin for a three-year, $60 million contract. The move was also a cap space relief.

An exceptional big-bodied receiver, Godwin has been one of the NFL’s most dependable targets when he’s not hindered by injury. Godwin was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and holds the franchise record for most catches in a game (15).

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

