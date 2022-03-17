Bucs Sign Chris Godwin To Three-Year Extension

The Buccaneers brought back one of their favorite targets on a long-awaited extension.

Announced Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed wideout Chris Godwin to a three-year deal, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Buccaneers agree to three-year deal with WR Chris Godwin. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/HqlsKi7KVd — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2022

Godwin was given his second straight franchise tag at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Fans that witnessed Godwin’s impact on Brady and Byron Leftwich’s offense were generally optimistic about reaching a long-term deal.

Then, one event in the past week (possibly) sealed Godwin’s contract.

After Sunday’s league-shattering news that quarterback Tom Brady was coming out of retirement to play in his 23rd season, Tampa Bay was tasked with handing him a squad capable of running it back for a third season as the crème de la crème of the NFC — solely rivaled by the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht delivered: bringing back Godwin for a three-year, $60 million contract. The move was also a cap space relief.

Bucs have void years added onto Chris Godwin's three-year, $60 million deal, so his initial cap number for 2022 is just $5 million. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 17, 2022

An exceptional big-bodied receiver, Godwin has been one of the NFL’s most dependable targets when he’s not hindered by injury. Godwin was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and holds the franchise record for most catches in a game (15).

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela