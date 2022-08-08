Bucs Quickly Delete ‘Play Of The Day’ Video After Fans Roast QB’s Horrendous Pass

Many mistakes are made during NFL training camps, it’s half the reason training camps exist in the first place, to get those errors out of the way. In today’s social media-driven world, each team is expected to share video after video to hype up fans, and sometimes that means a player gets embarrassed in the highlight. Kyle Trask was that player in a recent Tampa Bay Bucs video.

While the Bucs are all set under center with Tom Brady, Trask will certainly get some quality playing time throughout the preseason. The former Florida QB’s latest highlight, or lowlight, won’t instill too much confidence in himself or the Tampa Bay fanbase.

The Bucs’ official Twitter account shared, and then quickly deleted, a video showing Trask throwing an incredibly wobbly pass that never even thought about finding a receiver’s hands. Instead, the pass was picked off.

I’ll blame this wounded duck pass from Trask on some sweaty hands, but what exactly did the Bucs’ social media team expect when they originally shared the video? Nobody was going to focus on a routine interception, everyone was going to focus on the wobbly pass.

Thankfully for us, the Internet doesn’t forget and the pass from Trask will live on forever, even if Tampa Bay quickly deleted it.

Fans Roast Kyle Trask For His Bad Pass At Bucs Practice

