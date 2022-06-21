Buc’n Gone: Ndamukong Suh Will Have To Continue His Career Outside Of Tampa

If Ndamukong Suh wants to continue stomping heads and twisting ankles of NFL opponents, he’ll have to do so in a place other than Tampa Bay.

A five-time All-Pro, Suh, has been a part of the Buccaneers’ defensive line rotation since signing with the team as a free agent in 2019. Despite three productive seasons in Tampa – which includes a championship – Suh admitted Monday that his time with the Bucs is all but over.

“It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture,” Suh said during an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live.

Last season Suh played in all 17 games for the Bucs, recording 27 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery. Prior to joining Tampa he played for Detroit, Miami and the Rams. He was the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Suh doesn’t envision a return to Tampa, the 35-year-old defensive lineman responded by hinting that he’d like to join Las Vegas.

“Raiders could be fun,” tweeted Suh.

He’s not wrong. Vegas’ defensive line already has a pair of disruptors in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Both were named to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season. Adding Suh to the mix would only enhance their status as one of the league’s most-dominant fronts.

AFC West foes likely won’t be as enthused.

