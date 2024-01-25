Bucks Players Dance, Celebrate Coach Adrian Griffin’s Dismissal

Videos by OutKick
Milwaukee Bucks players are in high spirits one day after coach Adrian Griffin got canned. Now there’s no question Griffin lost the locker room a long time ago.
By the look of it, Bucks players seriously wanted Griffin out of town.
Leading a choreographed boogie, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks players were unusually happy during pre-game warmups at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.
Good vibes only!
WATCH:
Giannis’ teammate and brother, Thanasis, appeared in the highest spirits on Wednesday.
Reports around the sudden split put the heat on Griffin and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Griffin’s promotion from assistant to head coach greatly fell short of expectations, even with a 30-13 record at the time of his firing.
Adrian Griffin’s history showed multiple instances of testy encounters with players and coaches.
Jimmy Butler once sounded off on Griffin, harkening to their shared days with the Chicago Bulls. Former Bucks assistant Terry Stotts resigned after four months with Milwaukee, reportedly over a rotted relationship with Griffin.
Milwaukee’s defense suffered a major step back this season as the Bucks moved from two-time Coach of the Year, Mike Budenholzer, to Griffin.
One of the organization’s biggest reported gripes with the coach became the Bucks’ defense woes.
Giannis Antetokounmpo caught flak for Griffin’s dismissal, labeled as a “coach killer” given his influence on the organization. Antetokounmpo showed instances of a disconnect with Griffin, including an in-game scene when Giannis subbed himself back into a game, overriding Griffin’s command.
If it looks and sounds like a problematic player or coach … perhaps there’s credence.
The high ‘vibes’ paid off for Milwaukee, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 126-116, on Wednesday.
