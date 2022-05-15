Buck Showalter Devastated Shakira Wouldn’t Be Throwing Out First Pitch For Mets

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is a big Shakira guy.
In a pregame press conference, the Mets’ manager thought Shakira would be throwing out the first pitch at Citi Field, but she was at the game as a guest.
Here’s his response:
Thanks to a rain delay between the Mets and Mariners, Showalter got the moment he dreamed of and met the international pop sensation.
Heading into the game, the Mets sit at the top of the NL East and have the best record in the National League at 22-12.
