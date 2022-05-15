Buck Showalter Devastated Shakira Wouldn’t Be Throwing Out First Pitch For Mets

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is a big Shakira guy.

In a pregame press conference, the Mets’ manager thought Shakira would be throwing out the first pitch at Citi Field, but she was at the game as a guest.

Here’s his response:

Buck Showalter:



BIG Shakira guy 😂 pic.twitter.com/qYTAUwQIwn — SNY (@SNYtv) May 14, 2022

Thanks to a rain delay between the Mets and Mariners, Showalter got the moment he dreamed of and met the international pop sensation.

Day made. Buck finally got to meet @shakira! pic.twitter.com/863rT1q13V — New York Mets (@Mets) May 15, 2022

Heading into the game, the Mets sit at the top of the NL East and have the best record in the National League at 22-12.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

