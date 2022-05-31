Buccaneers Sign Akiem Hicks To One-Year Deal, Likely Closes Door On Ndamukong Suh Return

With just one more year guaranteed with Tom Brady under center, the Buccaneers are once again going all-in on a Super Bowl run.

We got yet another sign of that Tuesday, as Tampa Bay reached an agreement with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks on a one-year, $10 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 32-year-old will join a defensive front anchored by Pro Bowler Vita Vea, veteran William Gholston and 2022 second-round pick Logan Hall.

Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

The signing of Hicks likely means that Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa Bay has come to an end. The 35-year-old Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers, racking up 14.5 sacks, but remains a free agent.

Hicks, meanwhile, will join his fourth team during his career, the last six and most successful coming in Chicago. At his peak from 2016-18, Hicks was one of the best in the league at his position and garnered a Pro Bowl nomination in 2018. In total, he’s racked up 40.5 sacks and 387 tackles over the course of his 10-year career.

He comes with injury concern, however, as Hicks suited up in just nine games in 2021 and five in 2019. In those nine games last season, he picked up 3.5 sacks and 25 tackles.

