Buccaneers Punter Jake Camarda Kicks One Of The Worst Punts Of The Season With NFC South Title On The Line

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 18 with a good chance to win the NFC South and advance to the NFL postseason. They are on the road facing the Carolina Panthers, the worst team in the league.

However, quarterback Baker Mayfield is not 100%. Mayfield took a vicious hit in Week 17 and was a limited practice participant throughout the week with a rib injury.

Following a sack by the Panthers defense in the first quarter, Mayfield limped to the sideline after seemingly picking up an ankle injury.

Baker Mayfield is limping off the field after this sack. This is a must win for him and the Bucs.



HOPE HE’S OK 🙏🏻#TBvsCAR pic.twitter.com/NNQRGP2GrF — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) January 7, 2024

Baker Mayfield was slow walking off the field after being sacked on the previous play. pic.twitter.com/UB5c5NPaXl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2024

To make matters worse for Tampa Bay, that sack brought up a fourth down. They sent out punter Jake Camarda for the third time in the afternoon.

Prior to this punt attempt, Camarda was already having a rough day. His first punt traveled just 36 yards and the Carolina returner caught it and brought it back 14 yards. The Bucs netted just 22 yards on the kick.

Not ideal.

Tampa Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda is having a rough day against the Carolina Panthers in a must-win Week 18 game. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

He sent his second punt into the endzone for a touchback.

On his third kick, Camarda nearly missed the football. He completely shanked it off the side of his foot, sending a wobbly duck into the air. Fortunately for him, it rolled forward and still netted 40 yards, despite only traveling about 25 yards in the air.

It was UGLY.

Brutal punt by Jake Camarda with the Buccaneers season on the line against the Panthers… pic.twitter.com/A8KGGRzWYa — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) January 7, 2024

Bucs fans weren’t happy.

That “punt” by the Bucs Camarda? Was that a punt or did he punch the ball forward WTF was that 😂 — Miami Mando 🙌🏝🏈⚾️🏀🥊🏒⛳️ (@LakersCanes305) January 7, 2024

Does Jake Camarda have the yips? I've seen more bad punts from him these past two weeks than I have his first two full seasons in the NFL. — Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers) January 7, 2024

Is Camarda broken? — Jay 💙💥⚡️🏴‍☠️🦁 (@JayJayallday31) January 7, 2024

He doesn’t have the same excuse that New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer has. Baringer kicked a duck against the Jets, but he did so in a snowstorm.

Bryce Baringer's worst punt of the season came from the back of the end zone. Woof. pic.twitter.com/Sj3jymORwy — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) January 7, 2024

There’s nothing worse than having the punter, of all players, struggle with the season on the line.

Hopefully Camarda gets it figured out because based on the Buccaneers offensive performance, they’re going to need him.