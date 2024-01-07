Buccaneers Punter Jake Camarda Kicks One Of The Worst Punts Of The Season With NFC South Title On The Line

updated

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 18 with a good chance to win the NFC South and advance to the NFL postseason. They are on the road facing the Carolina Panthers, the worst team in the league.

However, quarterback Baker Mayfield is not 100%. Mayfield took a vicious hit in Week 17 and was a limited practice participant throughout the week with a rib injury.

Following a sack by the Panthers defense in the first quarter, Mayfield limped to the sideline after seemingly picking up an ankle injury.

To make matters worse for Tampa Bay, that sack brought up a fourth down. They sent out punter Jake Camarda for the third time in the afternoon.

Prior to this punt attempt, Camarda was already having a rough day. His first punt traveled just 36 yards and the Carolina returner caught it and brought it back 14 yards. The Bucs netted just 22 yards on the kick.

Not ideal.

Tampa Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda is having a rough day against the Carolina Panthers in a must-win Week 18 game.
He sent his second punt into the endzone for a touchback.

On his third kick, Camarda nearly missed the football. He completely shanked it off the side of his foot, sending a wobbly duck into the air. Fortunately for him, it rolled forward and still netted 40 yards, despite only traveling about 25 yards in the air.

It was UGLY.

Bucs fans weren’t happy.

He doesn’t have the same excuse that New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer has. Baringer kicked a duck against the Jets, but he did so in a snowstorm.

There’s nothing worse than having the punter, of all players, struggle with the season on the line.

Hopefully Camarda gets it figured out because based on the Buccaneers offensive performance, they’re going to need him.

