Buccaneers GM: No Talks With Tom Brady About Plans Beyond Next Season

Tom Brady retired, then unretired, and don’t ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers what Jason Licht what Brady will do next.

Seriously, though. Who knows? Maybe Brady will become part-owner of the Miami Dolphins.

That actually has been making the rounds lately, as written by our Armando Salguero. But it’s a rumor that came to surface during Brady’s retirement of just several weeks. He announced his return to the Buccaneers in March, putting all that Dolphins talk to rest, at least for the time being.

As for Licht, all he knows is the QB who led Tampa Bay to the title in his first season is back. Frankly, that’s really the only thing about which Licht seems to care.

“Only discussions that we’ve had with Tom is when he came back and we’re excited about this year and to get going,” Licht told reporters at a Tuesday press conference.

If the Miami Dolphins want to make Tom Brady part owner. Why wouldn’t the Glazer’s make him a similar offer? Make Brady a Buc for life? I asked Bucs G.M. Jason Licht have there been any discussions? pic.twitter.com/CWJSopBAzP — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) April 19, 2022

Earlier this month, Brady gave no indication he plans to keep playing before he says he’s retiring again — and actually means it.

“I know I don’t have a lot left, I really do. I know I’m at the end of my career,” he said. “I wish you could go forever, but it’s just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it’s just getting harder and harder to miss these things.

“But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we’d all be very proud of.”