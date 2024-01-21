Buccaneers Can Beat Lucky Lions

Videos by OutKick

Buccaneers vs. Lions, 3:05 ET

It wasn’t a great start to the NFL playoffs for me. Don’t get me wrong, by no means was it terrible, but it was pretty average overall and we are looking for exceptional, not average. Now we’ve advanced past the Wild Card round and are ready for a weekend packed with four games. Today we get a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions.

Last week, the Buccaneers manhandled last year’s NFC Super Bowl representative, the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a 32-9 victory in a game that saw the Buccaneers have the edge in just about every aspect of the game. It was a tough journey for Tampa Bay to just get to the playoffs, but they made it and took advantage of the home game. Baker Mayfield, a guy who was discarded by both the Browns and the Panthers, went to the Rams last year and probably learned something because he put together a nice year this year. In last week’s game, he led the Buccaneers with 337 passing yards and three touchdowns. They have a decent enough running game, but against the stout Lions line, one that doesn’t give much to the opponent’s backs, this will like be a tough time to get anything going. On the other hand, if Tampa’s line can protect Mayfield and give him time to throw, he can probably tear apart the Lions secondary. Mike Evans is having a great season and Chris Godwin is even looking pretty good this year. In order to win this game, they will need to get the running game going a bit, but look toward bulk yardage and their receivers to be keys to this upset.

DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 14: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field after the Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 In the NFC Wildcard game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Lions had one home playoff game in something like 30 years. Now they have two in one season! Detroit will certainly be rocking, and it is deservedly so. They came out and looked outstanding against the Rams last week – you could tell that they were feeding off the energy of the crowd, and they had a great gameplan to start the game. They scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and threw for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Rams were hanging around, and honestly, if they played a bit better in the red zone, Los Angeles might still be alive. The first half of the game saw 38 points, but the second is where the defense bent but didn’t break for Detroit. The Lions allowed two field goals, and the offense did just enough to keep their lead and not give good enough field position to their opponent. The final score was 24-23. I have to give a bit of credit to Jared Goff for not turning the ball over and completing a big pass in the final moments of the game to secure the victory. He was 22/27 on throws this game, and did just enough to win the game. Will he be able to lead them to a win again, or game manage it enough?

I don’t know about you, but I think the Lions were lucky to get the win against the Rams. It wasn’t convincing, it wasn’t a dominant performance, and while it was a win, it does leave some of the same doubt I’ve had about Detroit all season. I’m going to take the 6.5 points with the Buccaneers here. I like their defense enough to load the box and try to stop the Detroit run. I don’t trust Goff enough to believe he can consistently lead the Lions to victory in close games. I’ll grab the points. I wouldn’t be surprised if the total goes over, but I think the Buccaneers are live dogs in this one.

