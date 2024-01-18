Baker Mayfield Fires Back At Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson: ‘Don’t Think He’s Watched Much Film’

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions finally won a playoff game for the first time since 1992 and move on to the Divisional Round to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is having a career season, is a big reason for Tampa Bay’s success. However, Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn’t think much of Mayfield.

Last week, a reporter asked Gardner-Johnson about preparing to play to the Rams in the Wild Card Round. Gardner-Johnson talked about the good receiving corps they played this year and he specifically mentioned the Buccaneers. Then, he took a swipe at Mayfield.

“This group probably is one of the better groups we done faced all year, besides that Tampa group,” the defensive back said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“If you give that Tampa group a good quarterback, that’s a great group. [Mike] Evans, [Chris] Godwin, [Russell] Gage, that’s a great group. I played against them for real.”

Ouch. Hard to take that any other way.

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. Tampa Bay faces the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round on Saturday. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mayfield fired back, but did so in a smart way: by pointing out that Gardner-Johnson clearly doesn’t know that much about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I don’t think he’s really watched film because he mentioned Russell Gage. We love Russell but Russell hasn’t played a snap all year for us,” Mayfield said, according to ESPN.

Gage suffered a season-ending knee injury in August, prior to the start of the season.

Mayfield praised Gardner-Johnson’s abilities, but took a swipe of his own.

“He must be going off of preseason stuff that the media was talking about,” Mayfield continued. “I’m excited to see him. I think he’s a really good player … but yeah … just got to do a little bit more film study.”

To be fair to Gardner-Johnson, the Lions defensive back missed the majority of this season himself. He didn’t play against the Buccaneers in Week 6.

Still, he might want to brush up on his potential playoff opponents before taking shots at their quarterback.