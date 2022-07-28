Bubba Watson Reportedly Heading To LIV Golf After Months Of Speculation, Odd Tweets

Bubba Watson is reportedly heading to LIV Golf. The lefty would be the sixth former Masters champion to join the Saudi-backed circuit.

According to The Telegraph, which has broken the news of the many big names to join LIV Golf, Watson is expected to make his debut September 2-4 in Boston. LIV Golf is holding its third event of the year this week at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

Watson’s departure for LIV Golf comes after months of speculation. Back in April, reports suggested he was set to join the Saudi-backed league. He combated that report by randomly tweeting out his schedule for the rest of the season, which consisted of only PGA Tour events.

The 43-year-old has been dealing with a torn meniscus since May, which he detailed following the PGA Championship.

Watson joins a large group of well-known 40-somethings that have jumped ship to LIV Golf including the likes of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Paul Casey.

Like the majority of other players, Watson will likely receive a sizable sign-on bonus to join LIV Golf. Watson isn’t getting any younger, has battled the injury bug as of late, fallen to 86th in the world, and last won on Tour in 2018.

When looking at Watson’s current situation, and the large bag of cash he likely received, it certainly makes sense why he’d make the jump now to LIV Golf.

Watson has 12 career wins on the PGA Tour earning just over $48 million in 367 starts.