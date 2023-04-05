Must See: Bubba Watson Lands Ridiculous One-Hop Ace At Masters Par 3 Tournament

Videos by OutKick

Bubba Watson has been one of the most colorful personalities in professional golf for more than a decade. Now, he’s transitioned to the LIV Tour, so he’s making his first appearance in Augusta since joining the highly controversial new pro golf league.

The annual Masters Par 3 contest is one of the fun staples of the week — mostly because it almost always produces some fun, ridiculous and seemingly impossible shots.

On Wednesday, the two-time Masters champion hit one of the most wild shots we’ve seen in a while.

Take a look for yourself: