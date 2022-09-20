Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend Hunter Nugent Makes Her Official Debut At LIV Event

Bryson DeChambeau and his golf-ball-crushing girlfriend Hunter Nugent made it official over the weekend in Chicago at the LIV Tour stop. After months of speculation from select golf outlets, DeChambeau gave Nugent the green light to make her official debut as this new power couple of golf takes the next step with their relationship.

Nugent, a 21-year-old Canadian golfer at UT-San Antonio, was spotted riding around Rich Harvest Farms with her new official boyfriend as he prepared for battle. What a Sunday it would be for DeChambeau, who was nearly killed by a rope used by tournament staff to keep patrons back from the action.

DeChambeau, 29, survived the rope attack and finished up the tournament at 6-under which was good for 10th place.

The bad news for this new power couple of golf is that now the LIV heads overseas to Thailand and then to Saudi Arabia before finishing the season in Miami at the end of October. Meanwhile, Nugent’s senior fall season starts Tuesday in Bryan, Texas at the Mo Morial Invitational and continues through October.

The Oakville, Ontario native was named third-team All Conference USA with a stroke average of 75.42.

With estimates out there that DeChambeau pocketed $125 million to join LIV, there shouldn’t be an issue if Hunter finishes up her fall season and decides she wants to hop on a private jet down to Miami for the season finale where the first-place finisher will pocket $16 million out of a $50 million total purse.

Just think of the timing here for Nugent. She goes from relative obscurity as a college golfer with an NIL deal for a water jug company to dating a guy who is soaking up massive LIV money for mashing golf balls as far as he can hit them.

These two are living the American Dream.

Congrats to the new couple.