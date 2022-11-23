Bryson DeChambeau Admits Gaining 50 Pounds In A Few Months Was A Mistake

After a two-plus-year experiment trying to transform into a human boulder, Bryson DeChambeau has come to the realization that his rapid weight gain wasn’t exactly healthy. The 29-year-old says his accumulation of muscle and mass was a mistake.

It all started in October of 2019 when DeChambeau announced to the world that he’d “look like a different person” at the start of the next PGA Tour season. The ultimate goal was to increase his swing speed and distance off the tee. He kept his word, ate and lifted everything in site, became one of the longest hitters in the world, and put on 50 pounds over the course of a few months.

Most would argue the weight-gain adventure paid off seeing as how DeChambeau won twice in 2020, including the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, and was victorious at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March of 2021 as well.

While it was a historic and lucrative time for DeChambeau, that chapter of his life is behind him, which he and his gut seem more than happy about.

“I ate improperly for almost a year and a half, and I was starting to feel weird” DeChambeau told the ‘Five Clubs‘ podcast. “My system and my gut was all messed up. I went completely healthy, went on a Whole 30 diet, got a nutritionist, did blood work, measured stuff in my gut biome. I was super inflamed.”

Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier got the inside scoop on DeChambeau’s truly absurd diet he was on in 2020. He would drink eight protein shakes per day on top of an unfathomable amount of carbs.

Here's Bryson's 2020 diet. He now regrets it — says it made him "feel weird." Trying to figure out why



BREAKFAST

4 eggs

5 bacon strips

Toast

2-3 Orgain protein shakes



GOLF

GoMacro bars

PB&J

3 protein shakes



POST-GOLF

Snack

Protein shake



DINNER

Steak

Potatoes

2 protein shakes — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) November 22, 2022

While DeChambeau is still one of the longest drivers of the golf ball in professional golf, he’s taking a different approach to his career nowadays.

DeChambeau has since hired a new chef and says that he’s actually lost 20 pounds in a month with all the inflammation leaving his system.

So, in summary, eating healthy and maintaining a standard weight is the way to go. Who would’ve thunk it?