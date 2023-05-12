Bryson DeChambeau Becomes Last Of 11 LIV Golfers To Remove Name From Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

Videos by OutKick

In August 2022, a total of 11 LIV golfers joined an antitrust lawsuit between the Saudi-backed circuit and the PGA Tour. Today, less than a year later, none of those 11 players’ names are listed on the lawsuit after Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Jones became the last two LIV players to remove their names.

The lawsuit, which was filed exactly 55 days after LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament, came to be after players were suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf.

“The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades,” the lawsuit reads in part.

Phil Mickelson was among the original 11 LIV players to sign onto the lawsuit but removed his name less than two months after jumping aboard.

Bryson DeChambeau has removed his name from the antitrust laswsuit between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. (Photo by Luke Walker/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images)

DeChambeau and Jones removing their names from the lawsuit was a matter of when, not if, given that they were on an island by their lonesome. The former U.S. Open champion is solely turning his focus to golf and not a potential date in a courtroom.

“I have a responsibility to grow the Crushers, grow my team, and I really need to focus on golf for the most part,” DeChambeau told Golfweek. “It has been a bit of a focus of mine, but it has gotten to a point where it’s going to happen, no matter what. They’ll resolve it, it’ll be figured out one way or the other, and it’s not my fight. That’s my thought on it.”

DeChambeau is hoping to find some momentum in this week’s LIV Golf event in Tulsa, Okla. with the PGA Championship beginning next week.

The 29-year-old missed the cut in last month’s Masters and his best finish on the LIV Golf circuit this season came in Orlando where he finished 16th.