Bryson DeChambeau Shares Interesting Pizza Analogy Explaining Why PGA Tour Banning LIV Golfers Makes No Sense

Bryson DeChambeau joined ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ and dropped a pizza shop analogy to describe the ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau is one of the most well-known golfers to make the move to the Saudi-backed circuit after receiving a sign-on fee of more than $125 million. Like every other player that’s joined LIV Golf, DeChambeau has been indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour, where he’s won eight times in his career.

He doesn’t think the Tour banning LIV golfers makes any sense. He broke down why by looking at both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour as competing pizza shops.

“I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that’s been in existence for 50 years. And all the customers go to it and it’s a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right,” DeChambeau asked Carlson.

“And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we’re banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What’s wrong with that economic model?”

"I personally know it will get figured out, whether it's legally or they come to the table and work out terms." Tucker Carlson and Bryson DeChambeau discuss the PGA Tour's threats to ban all #LIVGolf players for life. pic.twitter.com/wdCuMKMRpi — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) August 3, 2022

There’s never been a successful restaurant in the history of the world that pays its customers to come eat, and while DeChambeau’s analogy may sound off, he does make (a little) bit of sense.

LIV Golf is paying players guaranteed money and giving out humongous sign-on fees to come compete. LIV is, in fact, a pizza shop paying customers to come eat. The PGA Tour on the other hand isn’t giving out a penny worth of guaranteed money to any of its players, therefore some players have started eating at the pizza shop that is.

It’s not the most eloquent way to say ‘the PGA Tour banning players is dumb,’ but the effort from DeChambeau is at least there. You have to respect his creativity in trying to get the point across, I suppose.

We really need to know who DeChmabeau heard this analogy from in the first place. He’s supposed to be the big-brain in golf, but someone is outthinking him at the moment.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris