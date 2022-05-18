Bryson DeChambeau Announces Withdrawal From PGA Championship

With all eyes on the health of Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the PGA Championship that kicks off Thursday morning at Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

DeChambeau has been sidelined for over a month after having surgery on his left wrist to address a fractured bone in the joint.

Earlier in the day, Bryson was interviewed on the Golf Channel and said, “I’m proud I’ve been able to persevere through it. I’ve had a lot of stuff going on recently and the game has not been a fun thing for me.”

Late this afternoon, the PGA Championship tweeted this out:

“Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the PGA Championship due to his hand injury. Denny McCarthy is now in the field. #PGAChamp“

Denny McCarthy is now in the field.#PGAChamp

DeChambeau was struggling before the surgery, missing the cut in 3 of his last 4 tournaments before the procedure. After winning the 2020 U.S. Open, he seemed destined to challenge for the top spot in the World Golf rankings.

He started this year adding pounds of muscle after a rigorous workout campaign and boasting ridiculous ball speed numbers.

In preparation for this tournament, he was only swinging between 60 and 70 percent but was confident that his swing would still be competitive. He obviously was not sure that was the case after practice rounds this week and had to WD today.