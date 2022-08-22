Bryce Young Makes Appearance In Chaotic Fansville Commercial

Dr. Pepper dropped a new Fansville commercial with Bryce Young, and it’s definitely worth your attention.

Fansville commercials have been a staple in the college football world over the past few years, and the ads have featured legendary college football personalities Brian Bosworth, Eddie George and Les Miles.

Now, the dual-threat Alabama QB has been added to the rotation. In the latest iteration of the ad, Dr. Pepper takes a look at the chaos unfolding in our favorite sport.

You know college football is literally right around the corner whenever there’s new Fansville content and ads rolling out.

Before Fansville blew up, Dr. Pepper rolled with Larry Culpepper. After some success and engagement with that, the soda company moved on with Fansville, and never looked back.

Clearly, the decision paid off because fans can’t get enough of the Fansville commercials. Watching one is like watching a legit movie trailer.

The production value is off the charts for a TV spot, and the amount of big names being attached is really impressive.

Bryce Young is just the latest in a long line of talented football figures to appear. Whenever you win the Heisman and proceed to star in a major TV ad campaign, you know you’re winning life.

Bryce Young appears in Fansville commercial. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Dr. Pepper rolls out a few more Fansville ads through the season. It’s what the fans want to soak up!