Bryce Harper Trolls Hard With An Epic Instagram Post

MLB owners and the MLBPA are meeting for the last time today, and if there’s no deal in place by the day’s end, games are expected to be canceled. So that means tensions are high with players obviously unhappy — leading to this monster of an Instagram post from Phillies’ star Bryce Harper.

Bryce Harper’s IG story 😩 pic.twitter.com/HSwToUMMiI — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) February 28, 2022

Yes, that’s Bryce Harper going public with a photoshop of him taking his talents to the Yomiuri Giants in Japan. Jon Heyman reported this past weekend that the “sides were close” on a deal. Doesn’t look that close to us.

What a disaster this is becoming…