in MLB

Bryce Harper Trolls Hard With An Epic Instagram Post

updated

Videos by OutKick

MLB owners and the MLBPA are meeting for the last time today, and if there’s no deal in place by the day’s end, games are expected to be canceled. So that means tensions are high with players obviously unhappy — leading to this monster of an Instagram post from Phillies’ star Bryce Harper.

Yes, that’s Bryce Harper going public with a photoshop of him taking his talents to the Yomiuri Giants in Japan. Jon Heyman reported this past weekend that the “sides were close” on a deal. Doesn’t look that close to us.

What a disaster this is becoming…

 

Bryce HarperMLBmlb lockoutPhiladelphia PhilliesRob Manfred

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here