Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper Scheduled For Thumb Surgery

The Philadelphia Phillies are watching the Bryce Harper injury saga unfold as the DH prepares for scheduled surgery on his broken thumb Wednesday; posing an indefinite return timeline for the reigning National League MVP.

An errant pitch from San Diego Padres’ Blake Snell hit Harper directly on the left hand during the Phillies’ win on Saturday.

The scene of a wincing Harper, grasping the injured hand, sunk Phillies fans as they hoped to avoid significant injury.

Bryce Harper's thumb is broken.

Speaking with reporters ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves, interim Phillies manager Rob Thomson commented on Harper’s injury and upcoming surgery.

Thomson avoided any explicit, albeit unknown, details regarding Bryce’s return, but he did mention that Harper expressed optimism about returning this season.

“It’s tough, but it’s probably the best thing for him. So whatever’s best for him is best for me,” Thomson said. “If he’s able to come back, which we plan on, then that’s good under the circumstances.”

“Bryce will be in later in the week to address the situation,” Thomson added, “He does plan to play (again this season).”

A battered Harper had already been dealing with injury before Saturday’s game. Harper has been unable to play the outfield due to an elbow injury (UCL tear) but remained in the lineup as DH.

“I can take [a 98-mph pitch] to the face, but I can’t take 97 to the thumb,” Harper previously commented.

Initial estimates place Harper’s return as early as August. Through 64 games this season, Harper was hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS.

The Phillies remain confident that they’ll be in the postseason hunt once he returns.

“We plan on being in the mix,” Thomson said.

