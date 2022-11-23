Bryce Harper Gets Tommy John Surgery, Out Until Mid-May

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and designated hitter Bryce Harper had successful Tommy John surgery and will be out of the lineup until mid-May.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury broke the news that the 2021 National League MVP had received the surgery on Wednesday and the procedure had gone according to plan.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery today and it went "very well." Could be back hitting competitively by mid-May. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) November 23, 2022

Harper’s surgery took place in Los Angeles and was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

The Phillies star dealt with injuries throughout the 2022 season. Harper’s torn ulnar collateral ligament — which is what was surgically repaired on Wednesday — occurred in April.

In June, Padres starter Blake Snell hit Harper with a pitch that left him with a broken thumb.

Bryce Harper was already dealing with a torn UCL when he was hit by a pitch in June that broke his thumb. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Despite his injury-plagued year, Harper still played a major factor in the Phillies’ run to the World Series.

As Salisbury reported, he could be back in the lineup by next May, but likely only as a DH. Harper spent most of this past season sticking to offense as well.

Dr. ElAttrache performed Los Angeles Angles star Shohei Ohtani’s Tommy John surgery in 2018. Ohtani was back in the batters box seven months later, however, he didn’t pitch for the entire 2019 season.

The expectation is that Harper’s recovery timeline will be somewhat similar to Ohtani’s.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle