Bryce Hall, King Of Cringe, Rag-Dolled By Vegas Security

Bryce Hall learned a very hard life lesson about messing with the wrong people while in Las Vegas.

The social media star, who is cringe on a level beyond words, was outside XS nightclub at the Wynn in Las Vegas when a massive altercation popped off with security after he was allegedly booted from the club, according to TMZ.

At one point in the video before all hell breaks loose, you can hear Hall say, “Before I hurt you … Don’t touch me. Don’t f**king touch me.”

SPOILER: Bryce Hall isn’t nearly as tough as he thinks. He appeared to initiate contact with a security officer, and then it was immediately on. Hall, who has attempted a joke of a celebrity boxing career, got rag-dolled like it was going out of style.

Bryce Hall played a stupid game and won a stupid prize.

After the security guards were done dishing out a piping hot plate of karma, police cited Bryce for misdemeanor counts of battery and trespassing, according to the same TMZ report.

However, the criminal situation might be the least of his concerns. There will now forever be a video of him getting tossed around like a child by Vegas security.

It was at this exact moment you knew Bryce Hall was in way over his head. If you imply you have the skills to hurt someone and they don’t flinch, you’re messing with wrong dudes.

Bryce Hall gets rolled by Vegas security. (Credit: Screenshot/TMZ Video https://www.tmz.com/2023/01/09/tiktok-star-bryce-hall-punch-vegas-security-guard-head-video-busted-battery/)

Hall should have put one foot in front of the other and just walked away. Instead, he wanted to see if his boxing skills (read that with plenty of sarcasm) could stand up to some Vegas security officers. As anyone with eyes could see, his skills were most definitely not enough.

Bryce Hall attempted to fight security at the Wynn in Las Vegas. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Don’t play stupid games and you won’t get filmed getting rocked. And of all places, the Wynn is not where you want to cause problems. It’s famous for having the best security in Vegas. It’s literally a selling point for wealthy clients. Fortunately for the internet, Bryce Hall didn’t know that or didn’t care. Now, we have one of the funniest videos of the year and it’s only mid-January.