Bryan Cranston Rips Make America Great Again Slogan, Compares America’s History To German Atrocities

Videos by OutKick

Bryan Cranston really seems to think America has a lot of evil in its history.

The actor recently traded shots with Bill Maher about racism and critical race theory being taught to children, and the HBO host essentially cooked him.

In fact, Maher went as far as to seemingly mock Cranston during the interview for thinking everyone is racist and pointed out the woke nonsense doesn’t help anyone.

Well, Cranston is undeterred following that exchange, and seems to think America’s history might rival that of Nazi Germany.

Bryan Cranston suggests America self-reflect like Germany.

“I think it’s imperative that [critical race theory] is taught. That we look at our history much the same that Germany has looked at their history in involvement in [World War I and World War II], and embrace it and say this is where we went wrong. This is how it went wrong,” he told Chris Wallace during a recent interview..

He further claimed, “When I see the Make America Great Again, my comment is, ‘Do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark?’ And most people, a lot of people go, ‘How could that be racist? Make America Great Again?’ I say, ‘So just ask yourself from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African American? When was it great?’ So if you’re making it great again, it’s not including them.”

Cranston is living with his head in the clouds.

First and foremost, let’s start with Cranston’s claim America should take a look in the mirror like Germany had to after WWI and WWII, especially the latter.

Here’s a quick history lesson: Germany started a war that resulted in tens of millions dead around the world and the systematic murder of Jewish people and others deemed undesirable by the Nazi regime.

Does Cranston know what America was doing during WWII? We were sending a generation of young men to fight and die to liberate Europe and the Pacific. The USA sent millions of men around the globe to fight the evil that was the Axis powers. Yet, Cranston somehow thinks we’re comparable? Give me a break.

America paid a high price to free the world in WWII. (Photo by Taylor/US Army/Getty Images)

The Nazis carried out a holocaust and genocide that words can’t even begin to describe. You know who stopped it? American farm kids carrying M1 rifles and Thompson submachine guns. So, we don’t really need to listen to Cranston lecture us about how we’re similar to Germany. Graveyards across Europe are filled with the bodies of dead Americans who died fighting for freedom.

Is Make America Great Again Racist?

Second, Make America Great Again is not some attempt to subjugate black Americans. It’s a political slogan that Donald Trump liked. It’s about national pride – or at least that’s the argument fans of MAGA would make.

Furthermore, Bill Maher even pointed out during their exchange that people are “reluctant” to believe America is a great place. Instead, he said we should “applaud” where we’re at as a country.

Was slavery terrible? No question, but it wasn’t unique to America. What was unique about America is the fact we fought a war that saw hundreds of thousands of Americans die in order to eradicate it. Why don’t Cranston and those like him ever focus on that? Slavery was deemed so unacceptable that young men from the Union Army fought and died to end it. Shouldn’t that be applauded? Was that not a significant sacrifice in the name of progress?

Bryan Cranston continues to make outrageous claims about history and race in America. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

No country is perfect, history is dirty and judging the past by today’s standards is a recipe for disaster. Be thankful for all the men who fought for freedom, realize we’ve made great progress and stop pretending the USA is an atrocious place. That’s just not true.