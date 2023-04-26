Bruins Will Put Panthers To Sleep

Videos by OutKick

Panthers vs. Bruins, 7:08 ET

Well, what do you know, another win on the ice last night. That brings the playoff plays to a stellar 7-2 now and we haven’t escaped the first round yet. In fairness, there are a lot of playoffs to go and I could easily fall apart the rest of the way. While the good is going, I’m going to enjoy it. Tonight I’m going in a different direction with just two games on the slate.

The Panthers are on the brink of elimination. After taking the second game of this series, they have been simply overmatched in just about every way during this series. They exploded for six goals in Game 2. However, in the other three games, they have combined to score only five goals total. In fact, they haven’t scored more than two goals in any of the other three games. They’ve allowed at least three goals in every game as well. The defense needs to be sharper, but Boston is a very good hockey team – and that might be an understatement considering that they set the record for most wins in a season this year. The Panthers were just 19-19-3 on the season on the road so this is not the best situation for them to be in.

The team with the most wins in NHL history will win by margin tonight. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bruins Have Been Dominant At Home

I don’t know that the Bruins will win the Stanley Cup, but making quick work of the Florida Panthers should at least help their confidence as they try to make a run to the championship. In their three wins, they’ve covered the puck line in all three. One of the reasons that I find a bit of encouragement that it can happen again is that there was no empty net goal scored in those games. I like the idea that the Bruins are taking care of business and not letting the Panthers back into the game. As I said, they are obviously a great team, but their defense and offense are clicking right now. Outside of Game 2, they have looked phenomenal.

The Bruins will win this game, I really don’t see them wanting to go back to Florida. In a coincidence, the Celtics, who play in the same arena, lost a Game 5 with a 3-1 lead yesterday and now have to go back to Atlanta. The Celtics also had been dominant and had a huge lead. If the Bruins get a lead, I don’t expect them to cough it up. I’m backing them to win by two or more goals at +110.

