Bruins’ Tyler Bertuzzi Steals Opponent’s Stick Mid-Game And Nearly Snaps It In Half

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the NHL playoffs, where anything and everything goes – including stealing your opponent’s stick.

During Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, Boston Bruins newly acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi straight up owned his Florida Panthers opponent.

As Bertuzzi was skating off to the bench, he and Florida’s Nick Cousins began mouthing off to each other. So what does Tyler do? He ends up stealing Cousins stick and bringing it to the bench and nearly snaps it in half!

Other than not being from the South Shore, Tyler Bertuzzi is a quintessential Bruin: pic.twitter.com/4EA4pR8eB9 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 18, 2023

GOTTA DO WHAT YA GOTTA DO!

In the video, you see Cousins try to get his stick back but that was to no avail, as he skated back to his bench like a kid who just got his lunch money stolen.

You can’t be losing your stick bro. That’s like Moses coming down the mountain without then Ten Commandments. Everyone’s waiting for your return then is like wait… what?

A hockey player’s stick is a knight’s sword, its their rate of passage… and not only did Cousins come back empty-handed, he gave it to the enemy!

Tyler Bertuzzi has eyes in the back of his head pic.twitter.com/gpKPjWnFhs — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 17, 2023

TYLER BERTUZZI AND THE BRUINS LEAD 1-0

Of course there was no penalty given to Bertuzzi, which is fine as long as the refs continue to call the games like that throughout the series.

After the game, Bertuzzi summed up his school-like antic in the best way. “It’s the playoffs, there’s gonna be some stupid things that happen. And that was one of them,” he told reporters.

What wasn’t stupid was Bertuzzi’s playoff debut last night where he assisted on two of the Bruins goals in their 3-1 victory.

The Bruins traded for Bertuzzi in early March after Taylor Hall was injured.

He’s already become a huge hit with the Boston Bruins faithful, who enjoy Bertuzzi’s petulant, petty, anything to get under the skin of his opponent’s skin attitude.

It is the playoffs after all – gotta leave it all out there.