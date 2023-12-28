Bruins Jeremy Swayman Crushes Chicken Wing Mid-Interview

Videos by OutKick

Things are going well for the Boston Bruins. So well, in fact, netminder Jeremy Swayman is having himself a bite to eat during postgame interviews without even missing a beat.

Swayman is one-half of the formidable Bruins goaltender tandem along with reigning Vezina Trophy-winner Linus Ullmark. He was in net on Wednesday night when the team returned to action following the Christmas break against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bs picked up right where they left off before the break with a nice 4-1 win over the Sabres that included a 25-save performance from Swayman.

After the game, he was speaking to reporters when someone held up a chicken wing like it was a microphone. Without missing a beat, Swayman leaned in and helped himself to a bite.

Jeremy Swayman on the victory vs. the Sabres: "It's really important having some momentum *eats wing* and just making sure that we are dominating the puck and that was what we did so it was really fun to watch." pic.twitter.com/AS2DsNbQX6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 28, 2023

“It was awesome to see us get a start. It’s really important, having some momentum and, uh…”

That’s when he leaned in and got a little something to eat.

First of all, the Bruins must have a nice post-game spread. Have you seen the price of wings lately? It’s insane. I mean, I get that you can only get 4 pieces per chicken, so theoretically you need three chickens for one order of a dozen wings. That was never sustainable, but in the last few years, the prices have gotten absurd.

Anyway…

That’s a hilarious way to liven up an otherwise kind of dull, post-game presser.

And a solid way to get some protein in you to boot.

