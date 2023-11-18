Bruins Forward Milan Lucic Suspended Indefinitely By Team For Alleged Domestic Incident

Videos by OutKick

Milan Lucic rejoined the Boston Bruins ahead of the season with the hopes of contributing to one of the NHL’s best teams. But his time in Beantown recently took a rather sour turn.

The left winger got himself into an “alleged domestic incident” on Friday. As such, the Bruins announced that Lucic will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team during the investigation.

Lucic (17) returned to Boston hoping to be a positive addition. With the developments of this past season, he’s become anything but that. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Bruins released the following statement in response to the news:

“The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

It’s unclear what the “incident” entailed, but it’s obviously serious enough for the Bruins to levy this punishment.

Milan Lucic Wanted To Positively Contribute To The Bruins, Which Hasn’t Happened Yet

Lucic’s situation serves as a sour development in an already disappointing return to Boston. Through four games, Lucic recorded no goals, two assists, and a minus-1 rating. He also injured his ankle and got placed on the long-term injured reserve.

Before the season began, Lucic expressed sincere gratitude and optimism about returning to Boston. He played for the Bruins from 2007-15 and won a Stanley Cup in 2011.

Lucic (no helmet) will miss have a long road back before he suits back up for the Bruins. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

“First time I came to Boston, I came with one bag, a hockey bag and my sticks,” Lucic said ahead of the season. “This time around, it was 23 bags and three kids and all that. It’s a different time in my life, but I definitely think I can still bring a lot to this team and organization.”

Lucic will have to wait some more time before he can prove that’s the case.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand spoke with reporters about how the team is responding to the news.

Brad Marchand on Milan Lucic:



“The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family. We are family in here, we’re all very very close, so we’re obviously concerned and upset for them and what they’re going through.” pic.twitter.com/D5YsT9Envq — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) November 18, 2023

Marchand added that it’s difficult personally for him to see a long-time friend go through this situation. Marchand came into the league in 2011, and was Lucic’s teammate for four years before Lucic left for the Los Angeles Kings.

“But obviously I’ve known ‘Looch’ for a long time, he’s a very good friend and it’s tough to see your teammates and your friends going through stuff like this – and their family,” Marchand added.

The Bruins boast the second-highest point total in the NHL, with 26 through 15 games. While Lucic’s suspension likely won’t hurt Boston, it’s nonetheless unfortunate to see a fan-favorite get himself into serious off-ice trouble.