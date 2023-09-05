Bruins Charlie Coyle Says First Practices Without Patrice Bergeron Are Like ‘Dad’s Not Here’

Videos by OutKick

The Boston Bruins hit the ice for practice this week and did it for the first time in two decades without Patrice Bergeron as part of the organization.

The ex-Bruins captain and shoo-in Hall of Famer announced his retirement earlier this offseason, and now Bruins forward Charlie Coyle talked about how weird it was to be without such a long-term presence.

“It’s definitely different. It’s been how long — 19 or 20 years, right?” Coyle said at the team’s practice facility, per NESN. “We can talk all day about those guys, we all know what those guys mean and what they’ve meant.”

Bergeron isn’t the only long-time Bruin who won’t be part of the locker room this season. Neither will longtime Bruin David Krejci. Their retirement makes Brad Marchand the only member of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team still with the organization.

Bruins Need New Leaders To Step Up This Season

Losing those guys will mean a pretty big change to the team’s core leadership, something Coyle pointed out after the team’s first “captain’s practice,” an on-ice session held, ironically, without an actual captain due to Begeron’s retirement.

“Without those guys, especially Bergy not being around here, it’s just like your dad’s not here watching over you. It’s like when Bergy is here everything is great, everything’s all set. But we’re gonna miss those guys.”

With the old-guard Bruins like Bergeron, Krejci, and Zdeno Chara out of the picture, it’ll be an opportunity for the likes of Coyle, Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy to assume larger leadership roles.

The Bruins are in an interesting spot as they try to follow up the winningest season in NHL history. They may not put an absurd number in the wins column like they did last season, but with what they’ve got — especially in net the duo of Vezina-winner Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman — the Boston should be one of the teams to beat in the increasingly difficult Atlantic Division.

