Bruce Willis Suffering From Aphasia, Retires From Acting, Family Says

Celebrated actor Bruce Willis is retiring as he is suffering from aphasia, his family announced on social media.

Willis, 67, is best known for the “Die Hard” series, but has been featured in more than 125 movies overall. Aphasia is an ability to comprehend or formulate language because of damage to specific regions of the brain. It is often the result of trauma to the head.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a caption under a photo of Willis on Instagram read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The Mayo Clinic added that aphasia “typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative).”

Willis has been married to actress-model Emma Heming since 2007. He was married to actress Demi Moore from 1987-2000 and has five children.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

