Refs Miss Absurd Pass Interference During Browns/Texans Game: VIDEO

The refs apparently had blinders on during the Browns/Texans game Saturday night.

Houston absolutely dismantled and destroyed Cleveland 45-14 in a dominating performance that won’t be forgotten for the foreseeable future.

While the Texans were clearly the better team, the refs missed one of the most obvious pass interference penalties we’ve seen in a long time.

Refs don’t throw flag on obvious pass interference during Browns/Texans game. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Refs blow obvious pass interference during Browns/Texans game.

Texans DB Steven Nelson started wrapping up Browns TE David Njoku long before the ball showed up, and it happened literally right in front of the ref.

Take a look at the video below, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How was that not pass interference?



Contact wayyy before the ball gets there.pic.twitter.com/8tIfmsj3n0 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 13, 2024

Just in case anyone doesn’t believe Njoku clearly had PI committed against him, here’s another angle. It’s absolutely egregious a flag wasn’t thrown on the play.

Would this single play have changed things for the Browns? Absolutely not. They got rocked by a team that was clearly the better squad on Saturday.

However, officiating in the NFL has been a problem all season, and fans have every right to be livid when seeing garbage like this.

How was no flag thrown? Nelson is literally wrapping up Njoku right with an official looking right at them. Yet, no flag was thrown. Fans should absolutely be angry and frustrated with horrible officiating mistakes over and over again.

Refs miss clear pass interference during Browns/Texans game committed on David Njoku. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

I don’t know how the NFL is going to figure out its officiating problem, but something has to be done. You simply can’t have obvious calls like this one being missed. It’s a complete and total joke. Even though it wouldn’t have changed the outcome, fans deserve much better. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.