Browns QB Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlement With 20 Accusers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement agreement with 20 of the 24 women who have formally accused him of sexual misconduct.

Tony Buzbee, attorney for all 24 women who were part of the civil suit against Watson said all but four of the women have settled and the cases will be dismissed as soon as the paperwork is finalized. The terms of the settlement agreement have not been disclosed, and per Buzbee, will remain confidential.

