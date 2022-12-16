Browns Myles Garrett On Ravens Backup QB: Tyler Huntley Is Like ‘Chicken Doused In Honey’

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got hurt two weeks ago and missed this past Sunday’s game. Tyler Huntley started that contest but suffered a head injury. But Huntley will start this week, while Jackson is out again. And Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett knows Huntley can play.

The Browns have had quarterback issues of their own. Deshaun Watson returned from an 11-game suspension in Week 13. Cleveland defeated the Houston Texans in his return, but that was thanks to three touchdowns from the defense and special teams.

Last week, the Browns lost to Cincinnati. Watson did not play particularly well in that contest, either. Through two games, his completion percentage is under 60% and his passer rating is 70.2. He has thrown more interceptions (2) than touchdowns (1).

Seemingly, it helps the Browns to not face Lamar Jackson. But Myles Garrett says Cleveland understands that backup Tyler Huntley is not a pushover.

Despite the praise, Myles Garrett strip-sacked Tyler Huntley in last season’s meeting between the Ravens and Browns, a game won by Cleveland, 24-22. (Photo credit: Cleveland.com)

“God damn, he’s fast. It felt like you were trying to chase down a chicken doused in honey. This guy is athletically one of the top guys in the league,” Garrett said, according to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

