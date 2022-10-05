Browns’ Myles Garrett All Smiles In First Practice Since Car Collision

The Browns got their elite pass rusher back on Wednesday.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was back at practice for Cleveland: making his long-awaited return since suffering a single-car collision on Sept. 26.

BROWNS DE MYLES GARRETT INVOLVED IN SINGLE-CAR CRASH, TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL: REPORT

Garrett was a welcomed sight on the practice field for Browns players and staff. He participated in warm-ups and 20 minutes of dummy and blocking drills, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

He was all smiles in his first day back.

Here's the body cam footage from the Myles Garrett accident. Looks like the EMT is helping the passenger laying on the ground. Myles gets escorted to the ambulance by a first responder. pic.twitter.com/nrmAajHwhb — Michael Killi (@MikeKilli) September 27, 2022

The hulking Browns player teased an early return leading up to Week 4, but all signs now point to Week 5 following Garrett’s limited session on Wednesday.

Garrett missed Week 4’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, which the Browns lost, 23-20.

Myles Garrett was amped up at practice today, even giving the cameras a little wink. 😉 #Browns pic.twitter.com/itO6TLwZj6 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 5, 2022

#Browns Myles Garrett loosening up before practice pic.twitter.com/1D26CahqQ8 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 5, 2022

#Browns D Line with Myles Garrett doing individual drills and DT Taven Bryan also returned to practice pic.twitter.com/eO6hMKtWRk — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 5, 2022

Some b-roll of Myles Garrett sort of stretching for practice #Browns pic.twitter.com/l2WExjRWhE — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 5, 2022

Based on the eye test, it’s a safe bet that Garrett will suit up for Week 5’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers to keep his team above .500 (2-2).

Leaving practice on Sept. 26, Garrett lost control of his Porsche and rolled the vehicle off the road. He was traveling over the speed limit with a female passenger, who suffered injuries alongside the player.

After a quick same-day trip to the hospital, Garrett’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, including a shoulder and biceps strain, and several lacerations.

He was later cited for speeding.

Mary Kay Cabot noted that Garrett still had swelling in one eye, which also appeared bloodshot.

Browns coach Kevin Stefansky shared that having Garrett back fortifies the team in the huddle and with the coaches’ playbook.

“Good to have Myles just even in the walkthrough just having his presence and having him in the meetings,” Stefanski said. “He’s a big part of what we do, so good to have him back out there.”

Cleveland’s defense kept Marcus Mariota at bay (139 passing yards, 1 interception) in Week 4, but the Browns’ defensive line struggled to keep the rushing attack under control.

A committee of Falcons runners racked up 200+ rushing yards against the injured Browns defense. Garrett’s return should help solve that problem.