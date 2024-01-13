Browns Fans Pack Nine People Into Houston Porta-Potty Because That’s What Browns Fans Do

Videos by OutKick

You’ve heard of the children’s game “Sardines.” Today, Cleveland Browns fans took the principle of that game to a different level.

Browns fans – or “Brownies,” as they refer to themselves – arrived en masse to NRG Stadium before today’s Wild Card matchup with the Houston Texans. Cleveland fans are some of the most loyal in the NFL, and their numbers in the parking lot hours before the game prove that.

Cleveland #Browns fan taking over the parking now 90 percent browns fans here at the moment, hardly any texans fans here – we are all hanging with the space city dawgpound pic.twitter.com/gkQ8MKRPaO — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) January 13, 2024

Some Brownies in this video got there so early that they had to wait for the parking lot gates to open. As such, they had to find some creative ways to pass the time.

If you were an adult trying to kill some dead time, what would you do? Some people might scroll through Instagram for the 20th time. Others might crack a cold one, since that stash of beer in the trunk won’t drink itself. Still others might get out the cornhole boards and get a few rounds in.

But Browns fans don’t do things the expected way.

The Browns Fans Found A Hilarious Way To Pass The Time

Several porta-potties stood near the entrance to the parking lot. One fan thought it would be fun to try to fit a couple people in the potty.

Or three. Or four. Or nine.

That’s right. For absolutely no reason at all, a group of fully grown adults thought it would be a great idea to stuff nine people in a portable outhouse. Most of the people were men (obviously, since this seems like an idea a dude would come up with), but two ladies bravely packed themselves in.

Cleveland #Browns fans bored waiting for the orange tailgate to open so they have a better new personal record 9 fans in a porta potty



We are on the the training side, or train station side of the stadium – come join us – woof woof 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Nxo9C76BtF — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) January 13, 2024

For the moment, I’m going to ignore the fact that they stuffed themselves in a structure that’s home to uncanny amounts of germs. Instead, I’ll applaud them for channeling their inner child and bringing “Sardines” to the parking lots of Houston.

Okay, that moment’s over. Please go find a way to sanitize yourselves as soon as possible before kickoff. The rest of the stadium will thank you.