Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Hoping For ‘Closure’ In Baker Mayfield Ordeal

Like all of Cleveland, coach Kevin Stefanski is hoping the Baker Mayfield saga is resolved soon.

“I think we’ll see,” Stefanski told reporters at the annual league meeting. “I think everybody understands the situation. We’re hoping that there’s closure to it at some point.”

Mayfield and the Browns are at a standstill after the team acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. Trading Mayfield, however, has been a different matter.

So far, the Browns have found no takers.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he expects Deshaun Watson to participate in the offseason program beginning April 19th — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 28, 2022

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are hoping to deal Mayfield at this week’s league meeting. If they can’t trade him … well, there’s no telling what might happen.

Lately, Mayfield has been linked to the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and Detroit Lions. The Colts already took a pass, the Panthers seemingly have too, and it wouldn’t be surprise if the Falcons and Lions follow suit.

“It’s a unique situation,” Stefanski said. “We’ve got to see how it plays out. I think of all of us would love an answer yesterday, but that’s not the reality of it.”