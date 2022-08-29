Did A Browns Player Have A Bag Of Weed On The Sidelines?

Some fans foolishly thought a member of the Cleveland Browns had a bag of weed on the sidelines over the weekend.

During the final preseason game of the season for the Browns, a picture showed Martin Emerson with a bag containing something fans thought might have been marijuana. Yes, fans thought an NFL player was dumb enough to possibly have drugs right on the bench.

Of course, some fans ran with it before waiting for the facts to come out, and immediately suggested it was a bag of weed possibly being passed around.

the fact that this is the same franchise that ruined Josh Gordon’s career is laughable.



The Browns are easily the most hateable franchise of all time😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AVi3tuq9B6 — malik🦦 (@WoeeLeek) August 28, 2022

Cleveland Browns ❌

Cleveland Greens ✅ — Je (@joefish13_7) August 28, 2022

While tweets were circulating Twitter, the situation was actually quickly debunked once video surfaced. It’s clearly a bag of sunflower seeds the player is holding, and that’s obvious when you see it in high definition.

I found the video of the Browns player holding a bag of "weed". Looks like seeds right? pic.twitter.com/9EMguOIf6v — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 28, 2022

You can even see the cup the seed shells are being spit into.

So, to put it as simply as possible, the Cleveland Browns absolutely did not have a player openly holding a bag of marijuana during a preseason game.

It didn’t happen, and at this point, anyone pushing that narrative is just lazy because the video is out there.

This is a classic example of why you shouldn’t believe everything you read or hear. Shockingly, not everything online is always true. That might be a stunning revelation for some of you, but it’s true.