Browns Backup QB Josh Rosen Absolutely Bombs In Preseason Game

Pour one out for former UCLA Bruins quarterback and 2018 NFL first-round pick Josh Rosen, who had a terrible performance for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rosen’s performance singlehandedly weakened hope for a capable Browns offense in the time that starter Deshaun Watson sits — even with a solid performance from a different Browns backup on Sunday.

Going on his sixth team in as many seasons, Rosen was signed by the Browns to bolster their backup depth for Watson’s eventual suspension from the League. As Cleveland planned for former Indianapolis Colts starter Jacoby Brissett to assume the first-team reps, Rosen was brought in to give Brissett some competition.

Unfortunately, it appears Rosen is back to his old self, which is being an underwhelming QB.

Against Philly on Sunday, Rosen completed 7-of-20 passing for 88 yards and failed to hold onto a starter’s workload throughout the game.

Cleveland’s offense appeared significantly more stable in the hands of 2017 fourth-rounder Joshua Dobbs, who finished with 24-of-33 passing for 249 yards and a TD.

Rosen may be a prime candidate to get axed by the start of the year — even with Watson’s suspension. He competed against former Alabama QB AJ McCarron for his Browns contract, and perhaps it’s not too late for Cleveland to give McCarron a follow-up.

Additionally, the Browns lost the game, 21-20 … pour one out for Cleveland, too.

I think about this Josh Rosen quote a lot pic.twitter.com/KausRdL88y — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) August 21, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela