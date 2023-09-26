Brothers Connected To Ethan Liming’s Death At LeBron’s ‘I Promise’ School Found ‘Not Guilty’

Videos by OutKick

Two men involved in the death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming last summer at LeBron James’ “I Promise” school in Akron were found ‘not guilty’ of involuntary manslaughter, according to a Summit County jury.

As relayed by cleveland.com, Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, and Tyler Stafford, 19, were at the scene of the crime when Liming suffered a fatal hit to the head on June 2, 2022.

The Summit County jury reached the decision on Monday. Deshawn and Tyler Stafford faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter. A verdict was not reached for the first count and the jury determined that the Stafford brothers were not guilty concerning the second count.

Deshawn and Tyler were also charged with aggravated assault and assault.

Ethan Liming was murdered by Donovan Jones, 21, and brothers Tyler Stafford, 19, and DeShawn Stafford Jr., police allege. The official autopsy on Liming reveals a broken neck and a shoe print on his chest wall.

The public elementary school in Akron, Ohio, was launched by LeBron as a resource for at-risk children and families.

In 2022, Liming was caught up in the spat with Deshawn, Tyler and Donovon Jones after driving by LeBron’s school and shooting at the three males with a pellet gun.

The three men confronted Liming after shooting at them with the water bead pellets. Police testimonies shared in the case stated that Liming, accompanied by several friends, was high on weed and ‘pranking’ bystanders with his pellet gun. Deshawn Stafford was the first of the three suspected men to engage with Liming, until his brother, Tyler, and cousin, Donovon Jones, joined in.

Details on Liming’s fatal injuries revealed blunt trauma to the head, believed to have been suffered after Deshawn punched Liming, causing the teen to fatally hit his head on the ground.

Liming’s vehicle was reportedly removed from the scene by Deshawn, Tyler and Donovon; however, the boys claimed that they acted in self-defense after Liming and his friends shot at them with his pellet gun.

Additionally, Deshawn Stafford admitted that he moved the vehicle to keep Liming’s friends from fleeing the site as police arrived. Stafford, his brother and his cousin ultimately fled the scene.

“Under Ohio law, a person is allowed to use force in self-defense or in defense of another. You’re allowed to do that,” defense attorney, Jon Sinn, shared. “You don’t have to back up from a fight. … He met a punch with a punch. These boys were not looking for trouble. Trouble came looking for them.”