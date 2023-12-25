‘Brotherly Shove’ Helps Jalen Hurts Set QB Single-Season Rushing TD Record

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got an NFL record as a Christmas gift.

With less than four minutes gone in the fourth quarter, the Eagles faced 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Now if you’re even a casual football fan, you know what the Eagles do in these situations.

They don’t mess around by having their quarterback roll to his right on a bootleg. Running backs don’t get much action either, though situations like these normally call for such plays.

Philadelphia almost exclusively runs the trademark “Brotherly Shove” when they only need one yard. They didn’t break from here.

Like they’ve done so many times, Hurts snapped the ball, and let the o-line worked their magic again. The play gave the Birds a 7-0 lead after the extra point.

While also giving his team an ideal result on their first drive, Hurts launched himself into the NFL records books.

That “Brotherly Shove” play gave the quarterback 15 rushing touchdowns on the year (basically one per game). Hurts now holds the single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. He broke Cam Newton’s mark of 14, which he set in 2011.

15 rushing TDs for Jalen Hurts now this year.



That breaks the record for most rushing TDs by a QB in a single season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UvQid1OM7O — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023

Frankly, Hurts should get his o-linemen some lavish Christmas gifts for helping him get this far. While Hurts certainly plays his part, his offensive line does such a good job blocking, it makes the play nearly impossible to stop.

And, of course, you can’t run a play called the “Brotherly shove” without shovers. We’ve got to give a shoutout to guys like Dallas Goedert and D’Andre Swift (who took shoving duties this time) for launching Hurts into the end zone. Not that Hurts needs a ton of help, since he can squat 600 pounds.