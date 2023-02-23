Brooks Koepka’s Wife, Jena Sims, Steals Show At LIV Golf Party

Videos by OutKick

LIV Golf is starting its new season in Mexico, and the happy couples on tour – namely Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims – are ringing in the new year in style.

One of the tour’s top power couples attended a lush party ahead of Friday’s opening round, and Jena took to Instagram to share a couple behind-the-scenes moments from the big night.

Sims and Koepka got married last summer – the same month Koepka made the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV. Since then the two have been unstoppable – off the course, at least. Let’s be honest, Brooks hasn’t exactly been tearing it up between the tees, but that’s neither here nor there.

Anyway, take it away, Jena!

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka attend LIV party.

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka ready for LIV Golf season

Not a bad way to start your new season!

Look, I know LIV is a real touchy subject with just about everyone.

You’re either in the ‘leave them alone!’ camp, or the ‘I’ll never root for them again’ camp. No in between in today’s world, especially with Netflix’s new Full Swing series gracing eyeballs across the world.

That being said, I’ve always preferred my own special camp, which is the ‘scour the internet and look for banger party pictures’ camp. So that’s what I’m doing here.

LIV’s second season tees off Friday from El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course, and all the players are in town. While Brooks and Jena stole the show at Wednesday’s welcome party, Dustin Johnson’s wife, Paulina Gretzky, started us off with a few heaters in the morning hours.

Don’t forget, Paulina Gretzky and Jena Sims are the Queen Bees of LIV Golf. No two ways about it. The two reportedly were “handfuls” at last fall’s end-of-year party down in Florida, and they look like they’re riding that same momentum into 2023.

Can’t wait to see how it all unfolds throughout the year.

As for Brooks Koepka, let’s just hope our man can find his swing again over the next few months. His episode in Full Swing was the most depressing thing I’ve ever watched.

Chin up, Brooksie! You’re doing OK.