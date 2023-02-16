Brooks Koepka Reportedly ‘Rethinking’ Move To LIV Golf, May Be Looking At A Way To Return To PGA Tour

Videos by OutKick

Brooks Koepka’s move to LIV Golf last year wasn’t necessarily a surprise. The former No. 1 ranked player in the world has battled injuries the past few seasons and hasn’t looked like the same player who won four major championships in a two-year stretch in quite some time.

The 32-year-old taking his talents to the Saudi-backed series and cashing in on a ginormous payday actually made a bit of sense, but now, just a year since making the jump, Koepka may be looking at a way out.

Koepka, who won the LIV event in Jeddah last year, has “buyer’s remorse” when it comes to joining LIV Golf, according to plugged in golf writer Alan Shipnuck.

“I’m hearing a lot of rumblings that Brooks Koepka has buyer’s remorse. He took the money when his brittle body was still being put back together, and in private he has confided to folks he wasn’t sure if he would ever get fully healthy again,” Shipnuck wrote in a Q&A column earlier this week. “But now Koepka is feeling frisky and supposedly rethinking his career choice.”

The guy has one of the biggest egos in golf, and as the PGA Tour creates ever-increasing buzz with its elevated events and even the state-sanctioned TGL, Koepka has to feel like he’s on the outside looking in.”

Given the pending lawsuits involving the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and the DP World Tour, Koepka can’t just wake up tomorrow, quit LIV, and re-join the Tour. It’s also likely Koepka signed a contract with LIV Golf, and getting out of a Saudi-backed deal has to be easier said than done.

If you’re the PGA Tour, a Koepka return would be a win.

Not only would the Tour be getting back a tremendous talent, it would have one of the game’s biggest personalities back under its umbrella.

While Koepka and his ego may rub some the wrong way, the Tour would be foolish not to welcome him and his personality back if the opportunity does present itself later down the line.

