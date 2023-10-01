Videos by OutKick

In case anyone had forgotten that Brooks Koepka is golf’s ultimate pot stirrer, he reminded the world he is indeed the king by posting a wild photo to his Instagram on Sunday night featuring some of his Ryder Cup teammates and LIV Golf gear.

Out of absolutely nowhere, Koepka threw the photo up on his Instagram that shows Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Sam Burns, and Xander Schauffele wearing Smash GC shirts. Smash GC is the name of the team Koepka captains on the Saudi-backed circuit.

The caption of the photo is “I make money moves,” which explains absolutely nothing, but admittedly sounds cool.

Before even getting into what the photo may actually mean, we need to point out the timing of this post.

Less than six hours beforehand these five guys were battling against Team Europe in Rome during Sunday singles matches to make the score of the Ryder Cup look much better than it actually was. The U.S. was largely embarrassed for three straight days in Rome before ultimately giving the cup back to the Europeans by the score of 16.5-11.5.

While the Americans were trying to stop the bleeding there was a report suggesting that fellow Ryder Cup’er Patrick Cantlay, and perhaps his good friend and teammate Schauffele, were upset with the fact that players weren’t paid to play in the Ryder Cup. On top of that, another rumor circulated that Koepka had some sort of ‘Ryder Cup bonus’ built into his LIV Golf contract paying him millions for making the U.S. team.

None of those reports and rumors are confirmed, but it’s pretty obvious Koepka noticed them and couldn’t resist adding more fuel to the fire.

There’s also the not-so-small, incredibly significant development of the PGA Tour preparing to merge with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) and, in turn, LIV Golf. Fowler, Homa, Burns, and Schauffele are all PGA Tour players, but maybe with the merger on the horizon, Koepka has already recruited them for his Smash GC.

Who knows? That’s the question surrounding anything and everything when it comes to the planned merger and certainly the question when seeing Koepka’s latest Instagram photo.

