Brooks Koepka Helps Brady Tkachuk Drink Out Of Wanamaker Trophy

Brady Tkachuk’s Ottawa Senators didn’t make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that won’t stop him from having himself a good time while cheering on his brother’s Florida Panthers.

The Panthers currently lead the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, 3-0.

The Panthers are in such a good spot, those cheering them on are already drinking out of various trophies to get some reps in before they possibly guzzle some cold ones straight out of Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Noted Panthers fan (just not a big Aaron Ekblad guy) Brooks Koepka, fresh off a third PGA Championship victory, hit up Game 3 in Sunrise, Florida.

The LIV Golf star was still in celebration mode from his win the day before. At some point in the night, he bumped into Tkachuk. The Senators captain then took a big ol’ swig out of Koepka’s Wanamaker Trophy.

Brady Must Not Have Know Where The Wanamaker Trophy Has Been

Brady and Matt’s old man, NHL legend Keith Tkachuk, was floating around the arena. I was kind of surprised he wouldn’t want in on this. Maybe he’s a big OutKick fan and caught Dan Dakich’s chat with golf commentator David Feherty who said he has pressed the flesh with the Wanamaker Trophy many times.

And by that, I mean he had his bare ass in the same trophy Brady Tkachuk just drank out of.

Oh well. Lots of guys have had their kids take baths in the Stanley Cup. Is that enough to make you not want to crush a beer out of it should the opportunity arise? I don’t think so.

Back on the ice, the Panthers have the Carolina Hurricanes thanks in large part to back-to-back overtime game-winners from Hart Trophy finalist Matthew Tkachuk in Games 1 and 2 in Raleigh.

The Cats will be back on the ice Wednesday night with an opportunity to sweep the series. If they do, it will be the franchises’ second trip to the Stanley Cup Finals.

