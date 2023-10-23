Brookliyn Wren Pushes Instagram’s Limits With Topless Post

Videos by OutKick

Brookliyn Wren appears interested in finding out how far she can push the envelope on Instagram.

Wren isn’t known for firing up Instagram on a regular basis like some other popular women, but she certainly has the ability to.

The UFC octagon girl has a relatively small following at right around 127,000 followers, which is a far cry from that of fellow octagon girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer.

However, she’s still doing her best to move the needle, and that was clear with her latest post.

Brookliyn Wren is a popular UFC octagon girl. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Brookliyn Wren goes topless in viral Instagram post.

We all know the content game is about racking up likes, generating attention and getting as much clout as possible.

The Instagram jungle is a wild and ruthless place. The competition is fierce to get as many eyeballs as possible on your feed.

Well, Wren certainly appeared to move the needle with her latest viral post. It was a blunt reminder that she’s capable of getting plenty of attention just like the other UFC octagon girls.

Wren goes viral with edgy post.

As stated above, Wren isn’t known for going viral on a regular basis like Palmer, Celeste and a lot of other women.

She’s more in Carly Baker’s lane. It happens, but it doesn’t happen at an overwhelming rate. Well, she decided to fire up her phone, open up the Instagram app and go viral like it was no big deal at all.

Wren has a long way to go before she catches up with some of the other UFC octagon girls, but clearly, she has all the means in the world to move the needle on Instagram.

Brookliyn Wren goes viral with topless post. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

For anyone unfamiliar with Wren’s Instagram feed, you can get a good idea of what it’s all about below.