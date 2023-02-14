Brookings, New York Times Smear ‘Clay and Buck’, Then Refuse Invitation To Explain

The Brookings Institute labeled “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” the third biggest spreader of misinformation on radio.

The New York Times then featured the study on the front page of its business section.

OutKick founder Clay Travis responded to the piece on a Twitter thread:

The “Clay and Buck” show invited Brookings on the program Tuesday. The Institute refused.

Clay discussed the piece further on the show. You can listen to the podcast below:

