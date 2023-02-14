Brookings, New York Times Smear ‘Clay and Buck’, Then Refuse Invitation To Explain

Videos by OutKick

The Brookings Institute labeled “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” the third biggest spreader of misinformation on radio.

The New York Times then featured the study on the front page of its business section.

OutKick founder Clay Travis responded to the piece on a Twitter thread:

First, this is, of course, a total bullshit hit job that was rigged between Brookings and the NYT. That’s okay, I’m used to them by now. But if your stated goal is to “combat misinformation” how can you refuse an offer to come on the show and make your allegations with our… https://t.co/yxPlAFq2MH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2023

Third, and this is an important lesson, all it takes is a tiny iota of courage and these left wing propaganda machines run and hide. We need far more aggressive debate & challenging of left wing bullshit in this country, not far less. @BrookingsInst should be ashamed of their… https://t.co/KjkZOirqzw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2023

The “Clay and Buck” show invited Brookings on the program Tuesday. The Institute refused.

The idea laundering from @nytimes and @BrookingsInst has a certain bias, no? pic.twitter.com/9eaHodm1mm — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) February 14, 2023

CISA's definitions for misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation. Just agree with the apparatus and you'll be fine, right? pic.twitter.com/orJF61w3Kk — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) February 14, 2023

Clay discussed the piece further on the show. You can listen to the podcast below: