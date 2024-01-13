Brooke Burke Gets Wild On Costa Rica, Bama Fan Wonders If Kalen DeBoer Is Her Daddy & Hell Yeah It’s Cold Out There

Videos by OutKick

Let’s have a fun NFL Wild Card Weekend

Good luck to those of you who have to work out in these elements this weekend. I received a dispatch from Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green who was out last night working on some gas line in the elements. The gas company had a couple of loads of gravel waiting to fill a hole. The weather was nasty.

But, the job has to get done and it’s guys like Millennial Chris B. (52 hours of OT in 9 days of 2024) that help keep us warm and cozy in those basements this time of year. Thank you to those who make sitting at home on Wild Card Weekend possible.

Now, let’s get down to business.

Yes, it’s going to be cold in Kansas City and Buffalo. The super lib New York governor is talking some nonsense about declaring a state of emergency and now people are freaking out over whether we’re going to get a blizzard bowl at Ralph Wilson.

I’m on the western end of Lake Erie. If the wind in Buffalo tomorrow is anything like it is right now here in NW Ohio, oh boy, we’re in for a classic weather event for the Steelers and Bills. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It’s f-ing howling out there! I’m talking rattle the house winds.

Throw on a foot of snow and Buffalo is in for one this weekend.

For those of you who weren’t following along Friday, I provided a handy drinking game for this weekend’s action.

*Disclaimer: This is for entertainment purposes only. We’re not actually advising you to get blackout drunk.

• Don’t miss Clay’s gambling picks. Yes, he’s on the UNDER in Buffalo, but that was before the blizzard-conditions were factoring into the line.

• John Harbaugh on legal scouting:

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said some of the team’s scouts had their flights canceled to Kansas City because of weather.



In talking about having scouts at games, John Harbaugh made sure to clarify “which is legal in pro football.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 12, 2024

• “The Dolphins have lost ten times in a row in games less than 40 degrees,” the NY Post reported this week. It gets worse for Miami. “Miami is 15-42 in games below 50 degrees and 8-19 in games with the temps less than 40 over the last 20 years,” Action Network further reports.

This beautiful 1994 Ford Taurus wagon was brand new the last time the Browns were favored in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/x56P1Qt3rk — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 13, 2024

Cuba and Costco

• Mark in Tucson writes:

Chris B’s Costco Iron Curtain comparison struck a nerve. I went to Cuba in 2007 when it was still very much communist, and the food situation was shocking. State run economies are a disaster for markets, and it was evident everywhere, except for the tourist resorts, which had plenty of everything since the government would allocate all its resources there. Those areas were for tourists only, which was enforced by the bifurcated currency structure in place at the time.

EVERY place outside of tourist traps i.e. for regular Cubans, was downright shocking: Restaurants would have and present menus, but I quickly realized it was a charade, and would politely ask “what do you have today?” In many cases, despite presenting a full menu, you’d have only a couple of choices offered verbally. Bodegas would sometimes be stocked with only a few items. One I visited had shelf after shelf of olives and canned tuna, but literally nothing else in the whole store.

There was a thriving black market. In touristy Varadero, Cuban cigars were available everywhere at government run stores, at a hefty price. But when I wanted a Cohiba in a tiny town called Remedios, economic planners hadn’t diverted any there, and I literally couldn’t find one the entire town. Fortunately, the bartender overheard me complaining, called the local barber, who delivered them on a bicycle in a brown paper bag: 10 Cohibas for $5 US. That’s the look of a happy man with a Cohiba purchased for fifty cents.

The Cuban people were incredible BTW. Friendly, engaging, educated, curious about the world, self-aware, etc. I haven’t been there recently, but in 2007, an American Costco would have been a cornucopia of consumerism unimaginable to the average Cuban.

Exotic wood

• Greg from PA knows exotic wood plays with this audience:

Shopping today with the Mrs. in the small town of Litiz, PA. Now I know what happens to the exotic wood that is often discussed. Not inexpensive but beautiful tables and bars of all sizes.

From accounting to being a plumber

Now here’s a career pivot for Zach R. who wrote this week looking for stories on those who’ve taken a huge leap of faith in their lives with a career change. It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

• Roger Z explains:

First time emailer, but a long time reader. Let me say I really enjoy reading the column everyday and relate to a lot of what I read in it. I don’t always get to it first thing in the morning, but I do get to it. This question from Zach is right in my wheelhouse. I will try to not be “long winded” for the reader’s sake, but some background information might do everyone some good. For the past nine (9) months I have been an apprentice in the trades, specifically learning the ins and outs of being a plumber. Mind you, I am no spring chicken at 50 and being the low man on the totem pole is not easy, but I have always been a hard worker and not afraid of getting a little dirty.

Here’s some back story. I did what most Gen X kids were told by their parents, get good grades and go to college to ensure a better opportunity for success. My parents were working class people that never attended college, a father with a 30 year career in the Navy, retiring as a command master chief. My mother started her career as a secretary and then earned an associate degree and worked as a paralegal for divorce attorneys. They always wanted more for their two sons than what they had, or could provide them. I entered the business world with a BS in Business Administration from a fantastic school. It took a little time, but I found my career footing in accounting. It paid me well and provided for my family. I never gave any thought to “liking” my job, and just kept my head down and worked, not unlike my father or grandfathers. Similar to Zach, all of those years looking at spreadsheets, preparing for month end, staring at a cubicle wall to rest my eyes from the computer screen, and working a schedule every month that never changed, it took a toll on me.

A change was needed.

In 2018 a lot of things happened in my personal life to kickstart that change. Fast forward to 2023 and I consulted some very close friends about what I was going through, and received some good advice specifically about a career change in plumbing. I did a lot of reading and research about the trade industry as a whole, but plumbing held my interest. I have always been mechanically inclined so to speak, so the actual work of turning a wrench was not going to deter me. The barrier to entry was low, I just had to take the leap. The transition has been tough, but worth it to date. I am learning a great deal, and being paid for my on the job training.

Well, you could not get any different from being an accountant than plumbing. Leaving a white collar office job for the blue collar life of attics and crawlspaces. I was able to take a big leap into a new career field because I had confidence in myself. Not too mention, you only live once, there won’t be any do-overs so to speak.

I could not be any happier with my decision. Everything is working out as I have planned so far, but the most important thing is that I really enjoy going to work. I get great satisfaction from working with my hands and helping solve problems and helping people.

If Zach is serious about a career change, all I will say is that it is never too late.

Are there any career pivot horror stories out there?

• Tirey in El Paso writes:

Loving the e-mail responses to Zach’s career pivot question. He question, as well as many of the responses, have certainly hit close to home. My question is, are there any horror stories of a career pivot? I would have to guess not many. Seems like there are about the same amount of “made the move, never been happier” and there are “I hate my job, but have slug it out for (insert money/debt/fear of change/age/family)”.

I for one have never heard “Oh man, was that a mistake. I should have stayed miserable in the dungeon instead of escaping into the light”. Thoughts?

Kinsey:

I told Tirey that the guys I worked with in the newspaper industry were being phased out and I’ve yet to run into one of them who isn’t happier to have been laid off and found new careers.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

I’m still waiting on someone to tell me if there’s a Pizza Hut out there that still has a bartender serving pitchers of draft beer

That’s the unicorn Pizza Hut we just haven’t located. I understand there are Pizza Hut Classics, but this one doesn’t even have the red cups!

Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. wants to remind parents and students

I was at the soccer dome last night for 1st and 2nd grade soccer practice and the whole time I thought about the kids becoming better people and better teammates. Actually, I was doing the math in my head over how many kids were in the league at $80 a pop.

But then I started doing more math comparing to how much it costs to join the YMCA, which doesn’t have a soccer dome, and I came to the conclusion that running around two nights a week at a dome for $80 is actually a good deal.

Hitting those remote beaches of Portugal

• Mike T. reports

We’re in Western Algarve Portugal today which is famous for its beaches, surfing and caravanning.

Caravan is what Europeans call RVs!

This Bro had a heavy duty truck made into his surf caravan so he could hit the really remote beach’s, and yes there’s some really remote beaches Portugal.

Mike T. also reports on another guy who is fishing in Cabo de Sao Vicente Portugal. Notice the rod in his hands. Now that looks like some Do Hard Things.

I just love a story like this from one of the 2023 Screencaps breakout stars

• Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO of Hallmark Christmas movie fame, writes:

Awesome story about the 101 year-old WWII vet celebrating his 101st at Hooters.

Our local Hooters closed down, but back in the day, if you showed up on your birthday, you’d get a discount equal to your exact age. (A guy turning 30 that day gets a 30% discount, for example.)

So on her 91st birthday, I decided to take my grandma there for lunch. She was very old-fashioned and modest, but took it all in stride.

It was a triple win: I got to be the favorite grandkid for taking her out, I paid 9% of the actual bill, and now I get to annoy my mom every year when retelling this story.

Kinsey:

How great is that? Amazing, right? This is the America I want to live in.

Celebrity sighting?

• Chris B. in Florida writes:

I don’t tweet, but I think I saw Saban at the Walmart in Fort Myers Beach, trying to get a printer that will work.

Stay warm. Stay hydrated. Enjoy your Florida golf rounds. Keep the water dripping. Keep the fire stoked. I have a bathroom to paint before hunkering down for eight hours of NFL action.

Have an incredible weekend and thank you for the support of this column and all of you who contribute, pass the word to your friends and make this such a fun place to work. It truly is an honor each and every Saturday morning to close down my work week with the best damn readers on the Internet.

Numbers from :

Kansas City local weather update:



– Kickoff: -2. Wind chill: -24

– Halftime: -4. Wind chill: -26

– 4th Quarter: -5. Wind chill: -28 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 13, 2024

