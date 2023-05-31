Bronx Memorial Day Fight Includes Relief Pitchers Throwing Full Beer Bottles

Videos by OutKick

Do you pitch?

If the Yankees or Mets are looking to stock their minor league bullpens, they should look no further than this Memorial Day brawl video out of the Bronx where feuding partygoers showed off their arms.

Yes, those are full beer bottles being thrown like Edwin Diaz (pre-injury) launching fastballs in the 9th inning. The biggest surprise from this video is that nobody (that we know of) pulled out a piece and started snapping off rounds at the opposing team.

Full beer bottles were flying at a weekend fight in the Bronx. / Twitter

It’s true, we can still have an old-fashioned full beer bottle fight and everyone lives to talk about it at work the next day.

Let’s go to the footage!

Memorial Day in the Bronx goes Horribly wrong 😑🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/piIvHE0O0D — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 30, 2023

Those sure look like full Coronas being launched like a suburban dad launching fastballs at the Speed Pitch cage. The dude in the blue shirt who just keeps reaching into the cooler to reload his pitching arm has clearly worked the bump before.

And I’m talking working out of the stretch. Look at the form.

Now, there are conflicting reports coming in that this was actually Sunday, not Memorial Day and it was (allegedly) over a parking spot.

Again, we cannot independently confirm or deny such allegations. All I can do here is report what the community is saying.

What’s crystal clear is that there were several lucky combatants who were lucky to not come face-to-face with a fully loaded Corona bottle. That’s a big victory.

Aaron Boone thinking about getting on the horn with Cash to get blue shirt in for a tryout: