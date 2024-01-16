Bronny James Drops Goose Egg In First Start For USC

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James had a rusty first start for USC (8-9, 2-4 Pac-12) on Saturday night, laying a goose egg after 25 minutes of play against Colorado (12-5, 3-3).

Bronny started his first game for the Trojans. Saturday marked James’ ninth game of the year since returning from rehabilitation after suffering a cardiac arrest last July.

USC lost to the Buffs, 68-58. James tallied zero points, two rebounds and one assist in a forgettable night for the King’s “heir.” Bronny finished shooting 0 for 7 from the field.

USC Trojans guard, Bronny James. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

This season, Bronny averages 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

James’ return after the medical emergency was an uplifting story. Several games into the season, however, Bronny’s production has been rough against the lofty expectations of being LeBron James’ successor.

Bronny James earned McDonald’s All-American honors in March 2023. In his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

USC’s head coach Andy Enfield commented on Bronny’s sub-par start.

“All players go through stretches where they make and miss shots,” Enfield shared, “you can affect winning without scoring the ball, and all our guys and Bronny in particular, he’s capable of doing that.”

The Trojans face Arizona on Wednesday.

FOX & ESPN really doing whatever it takes to fit Bronny James into every USC basketball graphic. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RfrugIGW5J — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) January 16, 2024