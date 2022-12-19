Bronny James Drops Game To LeBron’s Alma Mater

LeBron James’ two sons — Bronny and Byrce — played against their old man’s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary on Saturday in Columbus, and it didn’t go well for the two younger Jameses.

Bronny is a senior and team captain for Sierra Canyon and a touted collegiate recruit (or is he). Meanwhile, his younger brother, Bryce, is a sophomore on the team.

Their team lost 67-61 with neither one of them factoring into the game very much. Bronny was good for just seven points and fouled out in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, his younger brother saw any playing time.

According to coach Andre Chevalier the team had a brutal game across the board.

“We were terrible,” Chevalier said. “Energy at the beginning of the game was terrible. Execution was terrible.’’

Meanwhile, on the other sideline, Dru Joyce, who coached Lebron during his days at the Akron high school, still leads St. Vincent-St. Mary.

He was spotted exchanging some words with Bronny in the handshake line after the game.

LeBron’s high school coach, Dru Joyce, sharing a moment with Bronny James after St. Vincent St. Mary beat Sierra Canyon 67-61 pic.twitter.com/SsJVMNKzeW — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) December 18, 2022

Leading up to the game, Joyce talked about wanting to beat the younger James’ team.

“Hey, I want to beat Bronny,” he said.

Of course, he would! Who wouldn’t?

I’m sure his players felt that way too. Beating one of the Jameses has to be like some kind of badge of honor.

Bronny is still choosing a college. Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Michigan and Memphis are a few of the teams that have already extended him offers.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle